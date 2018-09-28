GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 19-year old Valley college student, who asked to hide her identity, knows first hand the anguish you go through telling someone you've been sexually assaulted.
"It almost feels like no one believes you," said the student. "I was afraid that my friends would look at me differently, his friends would look at me differently, anybody that found out would look at me differently."
The victim claims she was recently raped on campus by a friend of her roommate, but she didn't report it right away.
The victim waited two days to go to police after feeling a wave of guilt that she did something wrong, or could have prevented the assault.
It turns out, the emotions the victims went through are similar to those of other victims like Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified during Thursday's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
"I think that any victim who does come forward, has the possibility of helping anyone else that's too scared to come forward," said the victim.
The national Sexual Assault hotline reported a 201-percent increase in the number of calls that came in following Ford's testimony.
Jessica Nicely is founder of the family Advocacy group, Winged Hope.
She is encouraged by all the victims speaking out, but says if Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, it could discourage other survivors from telling their stories.
"Sadly, the justice system does fail victims and survivors every day," said Nicely. "It doesn't always end up the way we want it to, so that's part of what our organization does. We help them find hope and healing on a different path, because we know you're not always going to get justice."
Arizona is one of the only states in the country without a rape crisis center.
