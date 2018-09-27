Hurricane Rosa is churning off the Baja peninsula and it has the potential to produce heavy rain in Arizona.
Tropical systems occasionally impact the Valley. A few have been known to cause major flooding.
Back in September of 2014, remnants of Hurricane Norbert pushed into Arizona and inundated Phoenix with record rainfall for a single day of more than five inches.
Floodwaters threatened at least a hundred homes in Mesa, including Andrea Garcia’s property.
"This neighborhood looked like something straight out of Hurricane Katrina," said Garcia. "Where we’re standing now, we were standing in water up to our chest. Down the street was worse, the cars were covered to the top where the water had breached, and people were just trying to get out of their homes, not knowing what to do."
Retention basins and channels along the US 60 exceeded capacity and allowed water to flow into neighborhoods.
"Back then, we really didn’t think. We got sand bags after that. Now, we keep sand bags in our little shed here. We keep one or two of the sand bags. I would suggest always know where the city has sand bags, getting them when its available," said Garcia.
Four years later, Garcia’s home has gutters, a new drainage system for her yard and a bucket of basic supplies she can easily access.
"Bad things can happen and folks need to be prepared for that," said Stephen Waters, Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
Waters suggests those living along culverts to be proactive.
"You might call a city and say please come out and clean this because when it’s plugged, my house is in danger," said Waters.
He also warns to avoid driving, if heavy rain falls in a short amount of time.
"ADOT is working on a project to update their pumps all over the city. They’re not there yet, so we could see rainfalls that overtax the ability of the pumps to pump out the interstates," said Waters.
