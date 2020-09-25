(3TV/CBS5) -- Pancreatic cancer has been thrust into the spotlight once again, after the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last week from complications of the disease at the age of 87.
In July, civil rights activist and longtime congressman Rep. John Lewis died from pancreatic cancer and currently, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has been fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March of 2019.
These well-known figures help put the deadly disease front and center in the public spotlight, but a Valley survivor has already known about it for decades.
"I have been fighting pancreatic cancer for 27 years," said Kay Kays, who was just 44 when she was diagnosed with the now third-deadliest cancer in the world. "It was a pretty dark time," described Kays, whose son was in high school at the time.
She was told she would not have more than five years to live. "The first thing that came out of my oncology doctor - 'I think if it were me, I would just get on an iceberg and push out' - because there was no chemo. There were no clinical trials. There was nothing."
But Kays had a supportive family and she had hope.
She is one of the lucky ones, and she shares that hope with others as a survivor and patient research advocate for a disease not a lot of people know much about. "It's called the silent killer, because it's behind your stomach," she explains.
The pancreas is a small organ buried deep inside the body which helps with digestion and regulates blood sugar. People typically don't know they have pancreatic cancer, until the disease has progressed to late stages and treatment options are limited.
"We have no detection for this. Lung cancer has their x-ray. Breast cancer has their mammogram. Colon cancer has a colonoscopy. We're in between there, we're third and we have nothing," she says.
That's why organizations like the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network have been very active in raising awareness. Their annual Purple Stride events in cities all over the country actually started in Phoenix, where survivors like Kays are celebrated.
"To see how it has grown and you look out and you see all these people. It chokes you up. It gives me chills just to think about it," said Kays.
The events are also where those who lost their fight, called "heroes," are remembered. High-profile "heroes" like Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, actor Patrick Swayze, Representative Lewis and Justice Ginsburg all help raise awareness, as do current celebrity fighters, like Jeopardy's Alex Trebek.
The goal in raising awareness is to raise money for desperately-needed research. Once a researcher finds something, it takes 17 years to make it to the patient, Kays explained.
In 27 years, she has seen the survival rate for pancreatic cancer go from a grim, less than 5 percent to now 10 percent. "That brings a smile to my face because it has continued to go up, and working with them, the Pancreatic Action Network, you know, their main thing was, let's double survivorship, and we did. We don't want it to be a death sentence."
There are two main types of pancreatic cancer that call for different treatments.
The symptoms to watch out for include:
- Pain in the abdomen or Back
- Jaundice (yellowing of the skin)
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Sudden onset diabetes
- Nausea
- Change in stool
You can learn more on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's website, Pancan.org.