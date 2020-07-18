YMCA testing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Valley of the Sun YMCA also known as the Watts Family Maryvale and Embry Women's Health is teaming together to offer free COVID-19 testing that will be open to the public.

The testing will be open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of August. The address is 3825 N 6th Avenue in Maryvale. 

Maryvale is one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus. 

What is different about this specific site is that it will have a walk-up/special arrangement componet in addition to a drive-thru for people who do not have cars. Fun fact, there will be a tent for walk-up testing with portable A/C units which were donated by Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce who also helped get volunteer nurses for the events. 

To get tested, please pre-register on their website at valleyymca.org.  

 

