PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Valley of the Sun YMCA also known as the Watts Family Maryvale and Embry Women's Health is teaming together to offer free COVID-19 testing that will be open to the public.
The testing will be open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of August. The address is 3825 N 6th Avenue in Maryvale.
NO LINE for a free walk-up or drive-thru COVID-19 test near at the YMCA in Maryvale near 67th Ave and Indian School in Phoenix. Open 6am - 2pm this weekend and every Saturday/Sunday through the end of August. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/4EaG60dOwA— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) July 18, 2020
Maryvale is one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus.
What is different about this specific site is that it will have a walk-up/special arrangement componet in addition to a drive-thru for people who do not have cars. Fun fact, there will be a tent for walk-up testing with portable A/C units which were donated by Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce who also helped get volunteer nurses for the events.
To get tested, please pre-register on their website at valleyymca.org.