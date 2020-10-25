SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Valley mother of three is speaking out after her husband was arrested for allegedly plotting to murder her. Police said in July that Dallas Michaels attempted to buy fentanyl to poison his wife for life insurance money.
Michaels allegedly was having an affair with a woman for months, the wife told Arizona's Family.
Theresa Michaels remembers the early June morning that changed her life as six detectives stood at her front door. "And that's when they informed me that my husband was plotting to kill me. He was planning it for a long time and I was completely, completely floored," said Theresa. Police said her husband Dallas tried to buy fentanyl and poison her. The plan, investigators said, was to make it look like an accidental drug overdose and cash out the life insurance policy.
Detectives said Dallas was having a months-long affair, and Theresa said Dallas was actually engaged to the woman. Theresa said the mistress, with whom she was in contact, didn't know that Dallas was married.
Dallas was previously arrested for impersonating an officer and extortion. Looking back now, Theresa admits there were red flags. "How he explained it to me was 'he was desperate and he was trying to get us out of the of this financial hole that he put us in'", said Theresa.
Theresa said the Dojo she owned with Dallas closed down cause of missed payments. She's also short on mortgage payments, being foreclosed on and has filed for bankruptcy. "He misinformed me about everything; he's a conman," said Theresa. Dallas is facing several charges including first degree murder, as he waits for trial. Theresa, a financial advisor is asking for your help. "We really would appreciate your help," said Theresa. If you would like to help her, click here.