TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brand new streetcar has arrived in Tempe Monday morning after making a cross-country trek from Brooksville, Pennsylvania.
The streetcar will be transporting riders along the first modern streetcar line in the Valley.
Tempe @mayorcoreywoods says he hopes #TempeStreetcar is the starter line for an expanded streetcar system! pic.twitter.com/qHSc204I4k— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 22, 2021
It is the first of six vehicles that will make up Valley Metro's first street car fleet. The streetcar is 72-feet long and can seat 40 to 120 people, according to a press release from Valley Metro.
#TempeStreetcar vehicle is currently at our Operations & Maintenance Center. Did you know it will travel on the light rail tracks back to this center each night after its day of service? pic.twitter.com/zANLPJcZYY— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 22, 2021
“It’s an exciting time for us,” said Scott Smith, Valley Metro CEO. “The delivery of the first streetcar vehicle opens up a new chapter for regional transit in the Valley.”