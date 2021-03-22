Valley Metro streetcar
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brand new streetcar has arrived in Tempe Monday morning after making a cross-country trek from Brooksville, Pennsylvania. 

The streetcar will be transporting riders along the first modern streetcar line in the Valley. 

It is the first of six vehicles that will make up Valley Metro's first street car fleet. The streetcar is 72-feet long and can seat 40 to 120 people, according to a press release from Valley Metro. 

“It’s an exciting time for us,” said Scott Smith, Valley Metro CEO. “The delivery of the first streetcar vehicle opens up a new chapter for regional transit in the Valley.”

 

