PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Changes could be on the way for Phoenix-area bus routes, and Valley Metro wants to hear from the public about them.
Some of the changes include getting rid of route extensions to Red Mountain Community College and the Boeing Company.
People can make their voices heard in a variety of ways. One is a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. There's also a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the 10th floor of the US Bank Tower.
There's also an online survey, and people could email Valley Metro at input@valleymetro.org.
Valley Metro has a full list of the April 2020 proposed service changes on its website.
Riders have until Dec. 6 to voice their opinion.