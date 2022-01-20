PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- People who rely on Valley Metro busses to get to work and school tell Arizona's Family they've been experiencing long wait times as the service experiences route delays and cancellations.
Valley Metro says they're doing everything they can to keep the service moving. The agency says they're feeling the pinch of the labor shortage. Right now, they have about 100 open positions for bus drivers, in addition to the other positions they've yet to fill.
"So we want riders to know we are doing everything possible to get service on the road between labor shortage and call outs from COVID or winter time illness," Brittany Hoffman, a spokesperson for Valley Metro told Arizona's Family. "We're still serving thousands of trips daily, and we know that these are essential trips. We know that every single trip matters to a rider."
Valley Metro says they're working to get more drivers out on the road as quickly as possible. They're telling anyone with a commercial driver's license that they don't need bus driving experience to apply, and that they'll offer them on-the-job training.
In the meantime, any current employee with a commercial license has been asked to get behind the wheel to help out in the midst of the driver shortage.
As of now, Valley Metro says they have not been forced to cut routes like other major cities right now. To learn more about their career opportunities, visit ValleyMetro.org.