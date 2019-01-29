PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Valley Metro saw fewer riders climbing aboard the light rail in 2018.
According to ridership statistics, the light rail saw a 4.4 percent decrease in riders in 2018. Ridership fell from 16,511,814 individual rides in fiscal year 2017 to 15,786,911 individual rides in fiscal year 2018.
It amounts to a drop of about 700,000 riders.
Valley Metro officials say a number of factors led to the decrease. They point to a good economy, saying it’s led to more people driving rather than taking public transportation. Valley Metro also adds that there weren’t any major events in 2018 that would bolster light rail ridership.
Susan Tierney, a spokeswoman for Valley Metro, says the company is not worried that 2018’s drop in passengers will signal a trend.
“Light rail is going to continue to become relevant because we’re anticipated to double our population over the next 20 to 40 years,” Tierney said.
Tierney says all these people coming to the Valley will need transportation options like light rail, which is why the system is being expanded.
But not everyone agrees.
“I don’t buy that the neighborhood needs it, as they claim,” said Rachel Palopoli, a member of the anti-light-rail group “Building a Better Phoenix.”
Palopoli, who owns a carpet store on south Central Avenue, opposes the light rail’s expansion southward, saying it’s not worth the construction and congestion.
“Why not increase the roads, better the sidewalks, and improve the bus routes?” Palopoli asked.
Palopoli says the drop in riders in 2018 only strengthens her argument against the light rail expansion down South Central Avenue.
“It doesn’t surprise me. It’s not convenient,” Palopoli said of the light rail.
Building a Better Phoenix claims to have enough petition signatures to put a measure to stop the light rail expansion on the ballot in August.
Valley Metro officials say until they’re instructed otherwise, the project will continue as planned.
