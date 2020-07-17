PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Free face masks are being made available to seniors 65 years of age and older and those who are medically vulnerable by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement in a press conference Thursday to encourage more people across the state to wear masks. The free masks come from Hanes, who has partnered with AZDHS.
Starting July 17, Arizonans who are over the age of 65 or are medically vulnerable can order their free mask at azhealth.org/ordermasks
Each order will provide 5 washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household. AZDHS's goal is to provide 2 million cloth face masks to individuals 65 years and older and other identified vulnerable populations.
AZDHS also provided the customer service line for Hanes for those with more questions. That number is 1-800-503-6698. They are available from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arizona time Monday through Friday.
For more information on the free face masks, go to their FAQ page.
Valley Metro will also be distributing free face coverings to the public Friday, July 17.
The masks can be picked up at their Alma School and Main Street platform in Tempe from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"Wear because you care. Thanks to [Federal Transit Administration] for giving us face coverings to keep riders and operators safe."
The plan is in hope to slow the spread of COVID-19 for anyone utilizing the metro system.
😷 FREE face covering distribution 😷July 17 from 7-10am & 2-5pmAlma School/Main St 🚈 platformWear because you care. Thanks @FTA_DOT for giving us face coverings to keep riders & operators safe 👍🏼 #MaskUpAZ #vmcares #SlowTheSpread pic.twitter.com/BiJAbl5m29— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 17, 2020