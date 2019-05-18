MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A new 2-mile stretch of the light rail is now in business.
On Saturday, Valley Metro extended the ride from Mesa Drive to Gilbert Road and a couple of new spots along Main Street.
Valley Metro celebrated the expansion by hosting a grand opening event Saturday morning.
The new stations feature eye-catching art by local and national artists with the added distance.
The Valley Metro light rail system expands to 28 miles with 38 stations across Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa.
For more information on the new route, visit valleymetro.org.
(1) comment
Ya man baby , bow bring g in drone helicopters electrical 168 mph in 60 min trips or less , door to destination. Ya man baby [beam][smile][rolleyes]
