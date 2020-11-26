SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man and so many others are skipping Thanksgiving tradition plans this year to wait outside for Black Friday. We spoke to one gamer who told us he was waiting for days to buy his brother the new Playstation 5. "This is the tradition of being a good brother," said Richard Allen.
Allen has been waiting outside of a Scottsdale GameStop since Wednesday at 5 p.m. "I told them I was their first customer in line and they didn't believe me until they came outside and saw the tent," said Allen. He's bundled up in the cold instead of having a warm plate this holiday. "It can get cold but honestly it's really fun," said Allen. "I enjoy the environment for waiting for a new game system." The gamer has done this for 15 years, this year he's waiting for the PS5. "This is actually for my brother," said Allen. "He suffers from mental illness and being able to put a smile on his face really brings joy to me."
It's more than just fun and games. The one of two Playstations here will mean the world to his loved one. "It'll make his year," said Allen.