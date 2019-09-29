PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back on a hot summer day in July, Gilbert Police found two dogs in a backyard restricted by chains and lying in their feces and urine under the blazing sun.
Both dogs were taken to the Arizona Humane Society. While one of the dogs were adopted right away, Paco, the other dog, has lived at AHS ever since he was rescued from the horrible environment.
As he faces one medical condition after another, Paco is still suffering.
Once Paco was cured of his tick fever, AHS says the 5-year-old dog was diagnosed with Valley Fever. As his symptoms have lessened with medication provided by AHS veterinarians, Paco might need to take this medicine for life.
If matters couldn't get worse, AHS says the pit bull recently started getting skin masses that could be a sign of blood cancer common in this breed of dogs.
Too much exposure to the sun can cause these skin masses to grow, making them burst and bleed, AHS says. The organization added that re-growths can occur even after surgical removal. The good thing is that they rarely spread to other body parts. Still, Paco's growths will have to be watched throughout his life.
Despite his illnesses, AHS veterinarians stress that Paco still has more living to do. They say his "quality of life is good."
"For those lucky enough to spend time with Paco, they would never know that he has endured so much," said Kelsey Dickerson of AHS in a press release.
AHS hopes Paco can have a second chance at a better life with a person or family willing to give him the love he needs and deserves. AHS will waive the adoption fees for whoever seizes this opportunity.
Of course, once Paco is adopted, the owner will be responsible for going to a veterinarian to learn about Paco's ongoing needs.
Anyone with interest in the adoption of Paco can contact AHS' Rescue Partnership team at (602) 997-7585 ext. 2156.