PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is remembering two animal rescuers who died in a crash in Idaho early Friday morning. The couple was transporting more than 40 dogs to Canada, but 14 of the animals died in the wreck.

"It might be dark to say, but she died doing what she loved and she passed doing what she wanted to do," said Nathaniel Watson.

2 Phoenix animal rescuers and 14 dogs all killed in Idaho crash Investigators say the truck was taking 48 dogs of mixed breeds and different sizes to Calgary in Alberta, Canada, for adoption.

Police said Christopher Kracht was driving an Enterprise truck with his girlfriend Ann Watson. Together, they were transporting 48 dogs from Arizona all the way to Canada to avoid euthanasia and find them homes. It was a routine drive, made on a monthly basis. But this time it had a tragic ending. Both Kracht, Watson and 14 dogs died after police said the truck left the roadway and hit an embankment in Idaho. Sixteen more dogs still haven't been located. The remaining dogs are being cared for by local animal shelters.

"I didn't think this could happen to such great people, I still don't believe it," said LeAnn Kracht. Family said Watson has been involved in animal rescue for more than 15 years, starting 'Who Saved Who Rescue' in 2016. Kracht tagged along with her, because family members say he would do anything to make Watson happy. "That's all he ever wanted, to be there and support her journey," said Kracht. Watson and Kracht leave behind two little girls as well as Watson's non-profit to rescue dogs, a group that her son wants to make sure lives on.

Relatives need financial help for funeral expenses, and also for the two children left behind. If you would like to help the family, click here.