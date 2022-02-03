PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's rental market is skyrocketing and more-and-more families are getting priced out of the Phoenix market.

The City of Phoenix says part of the issue is small apartment communities that were once affordable to low-income families are getting bought up across the Valley by investment companies. They often upgrade the complex with new amenities and remodel the individual units, but Section 8 vouchers no longer cover the monthly rent.

Arizona's housing crisis focus of new bipartisan legislation “We need a statewide response to this crisis,” said Steve Kaiser, the legislation's lead sponsor. “The demand for housing has never been higher. Occupancy rates are at 98%, which is a 40-year high. "

Recent data from the Maricopa County Assessor's Office and obtained by Arizona's Family show that private equity firms have bought thousands of homes across the Valley. They are turning them into rental properties, and as a result, the rent prices are going up dramatically. Landlords can choose who they want to rent to, and our free market-driven economy is seeing the aspect of a booming economy.

The Maricopa County Justice Courts system is also seeing its highest level of eviction filings in almost two years. January was the first time since February 2020 that more than 5,000 eviction filings were filed in a single month. Eviction filings in Maricopa County slowed considerably during the coronavirus pandemic, but they have crept back up since a federal moratorium on lockouts ended in late August.

"The city's annual budget can help pay the rent for around 7,000 families. The issue [is] finding landlords willing to accept their Section 8 vouchers because they can charge higher rents to other people," said Titus Matthew, the housing director for the City of Phoenix.

Two years ago, the Phoenix City Council came up with a $500 incentive for landlords if they agree to rent to low-income tenants. They're now proposing to up that to a $2,000 signing bonus. Other Valley cities are also working on solutions. Last July, Chandler city officials asked to increase their incentive from $400 to $1000. It will go to the council for a vote this month.

Maricopa County also recently announced $39 million in emergency rental assistance. The money can be used to pay rent and utilities and is paid directly to landlords and utility providers. A county spokesperson says applications are usually approved within 10 days if all the correct documents and materials are sent. Click here to apply.

