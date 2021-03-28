PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hannah and Chuck Keels live life to fullest and hope to inspire others to do the same.
Chuck is a stage four prostate cancer survivor, while Hannah is living with stage four breast cancer. The couple met in 2019 and got married a year and a half ago. Shortly after, they started the non-profit Living Hope Cancer Foundation to help support people who are battling cancer.
"They are at home freaking out because they have no idea what to do. The word cancer just came up in their life, their life or someone they love," said Chuck Keels. "We call and start coaching them on getting up and living."
They call themselves "cancer coaches" and motivate cancer patients to live healthy lifestyles, both mentally and physically. From breathing exercises, to nutrition tips to lending advice from their own personal experiences, they hope to uplift others during difficult times.
"That positive mindset is huge; it is everything," said Chuck Keels.
Ten months ago, Hannah's cancer started spreading again. She is currently recovering from radiation treatment to remove her tumors. Still, the couple is spending their time giving back despite their own adversity.
"Just to give people reminders that this is what we are going to do today, even in a diagnosis of a lot of challenge, sometimes surgery, sometimes painful situations, which Hannah is going through right now," said Chuck Keels.