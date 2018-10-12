PEORIA (3TV/CBS5) - A deserving Valley boy got the experience of a lifetime Friday, thanks to a group of Peoria firefighters.
Eight-year-old Brendan Davies, like many kids his age, says he wants to be a firefighter. However, a heart condition has made his childhood anything but normal.
"Told he can't do things his peers can," said Brendan's mother, Genevieve Davies.
So Friday, Peoria firefighters made him feel like one of the crew, naming him an honorary firefighter.
"We couldn't pass it up," said Peoria Firefighter Stephen Willis.
The day started out with Brendan getting uniformed-up, receiving his very own monogrammed duty shirt.
After trying on a turnout coat and getting acquainted with the equipment on the engines, Brendan got a feel for what it’s like to put out a fire, spraying water at some cones.
He even got to go for a ride in one of the engines and go up in a ladder truck.
It was a day to remember for Brendan, but the firefighters at Peoria Fire Station 193 say it’s also made an impact on them.
“It’s all very rewarding on both ends,” said Willis. “Not only for him as a dream coming true, and the family seeing the joy of him, but for us, too. Because selfishly, we like to provide that.”
Meanwhile, Brendan’s says that sometimes firefighters come to their house for real medical emergencies due to his heart condition, and that getting to better know the firefighters makes those experiences a little bit easier.
“Hanging out with these big guys, these big strong guys," Davies said. "It makes his day.”
