PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State vaccination sites dropped the age limit from 75 to 65 a month ago. And starting Monday, County sites will start accepting people 65 an older too.
It’s an estimated 400,000 additional adults that will soon be eligible at County pods. To help make sure the vaccine is reaching the right arms, some so called Vaccine Finders are stepping up to help.
“I honestly felt like I won the lottery, I mean it was so exciting to get her an appointment,” said Scottsdale Mother Lisa Sipes.
Sipes doesn’t have background in health care, nor is particularly great at the computer, but somehow she's managed to help people she has never met here in the Valley navigate the process of getting vaccinated.
“It’s very complicated and it shouldn’t be that hard. So we just started getting people signed up,” said Sipes.
What first started with helping her mother-in-law, Phyllis, has grown into helping more than one dozen people in the past month.
“So then I asked her, "is there anyone else you know that needs help because I know they’re not going to be able to get an appointment?" And she gave me the name of one of her friends,” said Sipes.
She’s part of a growing group of people known as Vaccine Finders. The playu a part in helping seniors get through the state and county run registration systems.
“Their level of frustration is real. If they don’t have a computer, people with disabilities, people without transportation,” said Dana Marie Kennedy with AARP of Arizona.
Kennedy has also started volunteering to help after the nonprofit got bombarded with phone calls and emails.
“They may be in a wheel chair and they need pubic transportation, you need a car to get most of these vaccines,” said Kennedy.
It’s an issue Sipes is resolving by driving people to and from vaccination sites.
“Our America culture is just a throwaway society and the elderly have a lot to give to us,” said Sipes.
And thanks to people volunteering their time like Sipes, they’ll now have the protection to do so.