YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for the suspect who stole a postal vehicle in Yuma.
According to the USPS, the vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex at 1850 South Avenue B at about 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 11. The vehicle was recovered the next day in a dirt lot in Somerton, which is about 10 miles away.
It is unclear if any mail was stolen during the time the vehicle was out of USPS possession. If you have any information regarding this incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, reference case number 3168190. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.