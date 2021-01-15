PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The US Postal Service says it is removing some of its blue collection box throughout Phoenix as a security measure ahead of potential “civil events.”
With just a few days until President-elect Joe Biden becomes President Joe Biden, cities all over the country are battening down the hatches and beefing up security at their Capitols. Arizona is doing the same since last week’s riot at the nation’s Capitol as Congress counted votes by the Electoral College and formalized Biden’s election win.
While local law enforcement agencies are not releasing specific details about their security plans, double fences surround the buildings at our Capitol complex. The Capitol is expected to close Friday night. With the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, it won’t reopen until Tuesday, the day before Biden’s inauguration.
Although there have been no specific threats, the Department of Public Safety said it’s keeping a close eye on things both locally and nationally. Local police departments are gearing up for potential violence at the Capitol, federal buildings, and businesses.
Now USPS says it will temporarily remove five collection boxes “as a security measure to protect the mail and the public.”
Four of the five boxes are in the Governmental Mall area of Phoenix, including near the Arizona Department of Revenue, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, the Arizona Department of Education. The fifth is in Mesa near the Superior Court building.
- 100 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007
- 1490 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85007
- 1801 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85007
- 1600 W. Monroe St., Phoenix, AZ 85007
- 222 E. Javelina, Mesa, AZ 85213
USPS has not said when the boxes will be put back and advised customers to use the location tool on its website to find the nearest collection boxes and post office locations.