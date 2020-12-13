PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Christmas is less than two weeks away and the United States Postal Service is encouraging customers to get their packages and cards in the mail as soon as possible.
If you want your package to arrive before Christmas, USPS recommends dropping it off to the post office by Tuesday, Dec. 15.
To accommodate the anticipated surge of shipping demands and taking a proactive approach to reduce long lines, USPS is opening up for special hours the two Sundays before Christmas.
According to Rod Spurgeon, USPS spokesperson, postal workers are bracing for the busiest week of the year – starting Dec. 14.
He expects this year to be a busier shipping year than usual because a lot of people are doing their holiday shopping online due to the pandemic.
Usually, USPS is closed Sundays, but there are exceptions.
Only these five USPS service counter locations in Phoenix are open with special holiday hours on Sunday, 12/13 and Sunday 12/20.
Sunday, 12/13
- 11010 S 51st St, 85044 (I-10 & Elliot) 11a.m – 3 p.m.
- 5021 N 20th St, 85016 (20th St. & Camelback) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 4949 E Van Buren St, 85026 (48th St. & Van Buren) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 1902 W Union Hills Dr, 85027 (19th Ave. & Union Hills) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 44047 N 43rd Ave, 85087 (I-17 & Anthem Way) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, 12/20
- 11010 S 51st St, 85044 (I-10 & Elliot) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 5021 N 20th St, 85016 (20th St. & Camelback) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 4949 E Van Buren St, 85026 (48th St. & Van Buren) 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 1902 W Union Hills Dr, 85027 (19th Ave. & Union Hills) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- 44047 N 43rd Ave, 85087 (I-17 & Anthem Way) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Spurgeon encourages people to follow the USPS recommended deadlines, so your present arrives before Christmas. He cautions the earlier you can put your items in the mail, the better.
A red banner on the USPS website warns:
“ALERT: USPS IS EXPERIENCING UNPRECEDENTED PACKAGE INCREASES AND LIMITED EMPLOYEE AVAILABILITY DUE TO THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19. WE APPRECIATE YOUR PATIENCE AND REMAIN COMMITTED TO DELIVERING THE HOLIDAYS S TO YOU.”
Spurgeon also warns, the longer you wait, the more money you’ll spend on shipping.
USPS Mailing & Shipping Deadlines
- Tuesday Dec. 15 – Ground shipping
- Friday Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail (greetings cards and letters)
- Saturday Dec. 19 – Priority Mail
- Wednesday Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express
Spurgeon had this list of “don’ts” to reduce your risk of shipping delays or lost packages:
- Don’t use painters tape, scotch tape, electrical or masking tape to seal packages. Use packaging tape only to ensure all your contents don’t fall out. Also, tape up before you show up to the post office. The post office won’t tape your package for you.
- Don’t put the batteries in any toys you plan to ship. If it vibrates or rattles, the post office will open your package and that could cause delays. Keep batteries separate from toys, but don’t have batteries loose because they could spark some issues. Keep batteries in original packaging.
- Don’t wrap your package with wrapping paper because it’s flimsy and could tear along with the label during processing resulting in a lost package.
- Don’t try to mail wine or beer. USPS doesn’t allow it.