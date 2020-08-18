WASHINGTON (AP and 3TV/CBS 5) — The Postmaster general says he is halting some operational changes until after the November election. Democrats had contended that the changes caused disruptions that threatened mail-in voting, and some states planned to file lawsuits.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”
He said retail hours at Post Offices will not change and that mail-processing equipment and boxes will remain. No facilities will be closed, and overtime will be approved “as needed.”
DeJoy said the Postal Service will “engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”
Last week, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb asked Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to look into the changes at USPS and the possibility that Trump and his administration had committed a crime. Arizona law makes it illegal to “knowingly delay the delivery of a ballot.”
In her letter to Brnovich, Hobbs cited four changes she finds potentially problematic.
- Elimination of overtime
- Not allowing letter carriers to make extra trips to ensure mail is delivered on time
- Hiring freezes
- Removal of mail sorting machines
“The effect of these changes, taken individually or together, is an extended transit period for mail,” Hobbs wrote. “The timing of such changes – just months before a major election in which a record number of people are expected to rely on USPS when exercising their fundamental right to vote – would be conspicuous on its own.”
Brnovich released the following statement to Arizona's Family: “We review every complaint, regardless of merit. Confidence in elections is the cornerstone of our democracy. I will continue to protect the integrity of our elections, even when other state officials won’t.”
Hobbs wasn't the only one with concerns. Twenty states filed suit over the issue.
Trump has been vocal about his belief that mail-in voting is prime fraud territory, going so far as to tweet that voting by mail would result in “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”