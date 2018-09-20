Cannabidiol, or CBD as it’s commonly referred as, is now a multi-billion dollar business across the United States. But as the supplement receives worldwide acclaim to helping people in need there are many questions about whether it’s right for you.
So we went to a CBD only shop in north Phoenix called AZ Wholelistic where you don’t need a medical marijuana card to buy the supplement.
That’s where we met Mara Linder who frequents AZ Wholelistic after suffering for years due to her debilitating condition.
“There was a point where I was becoming desperate because I suffer from IBD and it had become debilitating and I had exhausted all the traditional pharmaceutical remedies,” says the mother and business owner.
So she turned to CBDs and amazingly it worked.
“I’ve been in remission since I started taking it. I feel great, I’m healthy, I have no restrictions and I feel like I have no condition, no disease.
John Callahan, Founder of AZ Wholelistic, says it’s been quite the experience to help Mara and the countless other patients.
“This is amazing when you can have someone coming into the store, complaining of a condition they’ve had for 5 years, they’ve been at medical clinics for years and taking other products, whether it's pharmaceutical without results. I educate them about the material and they come back 3 weeks later and say 'I feel perfect'," said Callahan.
Cannabidiol is a compound derived from the cannabis plant. When thinking of the cannabis plant most think marijuana which is high in THC, the compound that gets you high but low in CBDs. However, the hemp plant also falls under that category but is low in THC, yet high in CBD. In recent years CBD research has shown benefits both medicinal and therapeutic.
Derek Espinoza has been studying cannabidiol extensively as the director of educational development for an alternative medicine company and explains how CBDs work.
“Every mammal on this planet has this endocannabinoid system. It has a network of receptors found through the central and peripheral nervous system that modulate the way our body works. CBD is what they call a pleotropic drug, which means it has multiple different affects and targets multiple different pathways and has effects all across the body and the brain,” Espinoza said.
Callahan explains the different areas is effects.
“It removes toxins from the brain, helps with digestion, mood, sleep and anxiety. It’s a balancer. We hear the word homeostasis, that means everything in your body is working properly, your immune system is functioning, your body is taking away toxins and your immune system is working to keep you healthy. That’s how CBD helps," said Callahan.
It’s important to note CBDs are considered a supplement and therefore not regulated by the FDA. Due to no oversight, buyer beware.
If you purchase CBD products make sure you check for purity, and find out whether the product has been tested for pesticides, fungus or mold.
We reached out to several doctors, who wouldn't go on camera because it’s not federally regulated and there’s not enough long term testing. However, they all said they can’t deny the benefits that are being reported.
