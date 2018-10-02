TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As you were enjoying the weather from inside, or maybe braving the roads on the way home from work, two U.S. Geological Survey field officers were hard at work, braving the elements to measure water runoff.
All of the water in the Indian Bend Wash at Curry Road near Miller Road will go into Tempe Town Lake, and the Salt River after that.
Andrew Miller and Ken Fossum with the USGS measure the depth, velocity and width of the wash to get cubic feet per second. Tuesday they measured 1,220 cubic feet per second. That number may not mean much too us, but their tracking keeps us all out of harm's way.
"We collect the data to give to emergency managers for closing off roads and warning the community about floods coming," Fossum said.
The USGS had officers out at about six locations on Tuesday making the measurements and they'll be back at it again Wednesday.
For more information on their data collections, click here.
