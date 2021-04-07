PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Although the tax filing deadline has been pushed back to May, tax season is when many are thinking about what records they have and what they can purge. To help people get rid of documents containing sensitive information – the kind identity thieves and scammers love – the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is hosting a free no-contact shred-a-thon this weekend.
The event is Saturday, April 10, 8 a.m. until noon or until the trucks are full, at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Avenue (Central Avenue north of McDowell Road) in Phoenix. There’s a limit of five boxes, and you’ll need to put them in your trunk before you get to the church. You’ll stay in your vehicle while a volunteer unloads your boxes for you while maintaining appropriate social distancing.
Saturday’s event is for document shredding only. AARP is providing the trucks.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says shredding documents like credit-card and bank statements is a good way for people to protect themselves from potential identity theft. That's why the Attorney General’s Office hosts free shred-a-thons throughout the year. Last year, the AGO helped securely destroy more than 47,000 pounds of sensitive documents.