More than 70 years after serving in World War II as a bombardier and pilot for the Army Air Forces, Walter Kloc traveled some 1,500 miles to take part in the graduation of his grandson, Joseph, from the Air Force Academy.
But the elder Kloc wasn't just there to watch the Class of 2019 graduate last week in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 101-year-old was on hand to commission his grandson as an officer in the Air Force.
He flew all the way from Amherst, New York, accompanied by his son and Joseph's dad, William.
The Air Force Academy said on Facebook that the crowd gave the World War II veteran a standing ovation during the ceremony, adding that "everyone in the room was gifted with a memory they'll never forget."
On Facebook, Joseph Kloc called the event "(p)robably one of the best days of my life."
