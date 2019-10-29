9-year-old girl wants to help pit bulls

Click here for updates on this story
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) -- She's grown up with pit bulls her whole life, and now Ashlyn Wasik from Lakeview is raising money to help pit bulls in foster care. Ashlyn says she thinks bully breads can sometimes have a bad rep and wants to change that.
"I don't want pit bulls to get hurt they are just like other dogs, there's nothing different about them," Ashlyn said.
Last week she decided to write a letter asking people for donations, she gave the letter to her mom and she posted it to Facebook. In only a week, she has raised almost $300 for Queen City Pitties. Queen City Pitties is a foster organization for pit bulls here in Western New York. They have about 18 dogs in foster care right now.
"For her to show this much empathy and passion for something to me it means a lot because she did it on her own," Kristy Wasik, Ashlyn's mother said.
Queen City Pitties is also holding many different events to help raise money for pit bulls and to try and to educate people about the stigma surrounding the bully breads.
If you would like to donate and help Ashlyn raise money you can click this link here.
"The stigma attached to a pit bull-- not a lot of people want to shell out money for that," Wasick said. "But just seeing a child and understanding that she has had a dog that she can honestly say she wants to save other dogs like this is amazing."