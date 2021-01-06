World leaders condemn 'horrifying' riot at US Capitol building

World leaders and top diplomats have issued strong condemnations of rioters who stormed the US Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, some pressing President Donald Trump to call off the violence.
Trump supporters breached the Capitol and one woman was shot when a protest spiraled out of control, interrupting Congress's count of electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Biden is due to assume the presidency later this month.
