WAYNESVILLE, NC (WLOS) -- Expecting parents spend months preparing for the arrival of their baby, so imagine having a half a day to get ready for a bundle of joy.
For the past nine months, dog groomer Aimee Judge was focused on her clientele of fur babies , with no clue her own baby was on the way.
"Everybody says, 'I can't believe you actually have a baby,' I said, I know!" Aimee marveled.
"And now I have a girl to love, life's just good!" she told News 13 Tuesday, back at work for the first time since the special delivery two weeks ago.
Aimee and husband James look at baby Emelia with a sense of wonder, not to mention a sense of shock.
"Very healthy baby," James said.
"Yeah, try pushing it out!" Aimee added.
The Judges insist they had no clue Aimee was pregnant with baby Emelia until close to 13 hours before she was born.
"People say, 'There's no way she didn't know,"' said Aimee, acknowledging it's hard to believe.
"Just shows how strong of a woman she is, she could handle all that until the day she had a baby, and she didn't even know it," he husband said.
She'd been to various doctors three times since February complaining of discomfort she wrote off as acid reflux, or perhaps a gall bladder issue.
Earlier this month, Aimee was on the verge of tears in pain when she saw her new doctor.
"But I thought maybe I was passing a kidney stone, which I had never had, but I heard the pain was awful," she recalled.
A test revealed she was pregnant and on the verge of delivering her first child.
"Then it went through my head, 'We're gonna have this today,'" he told himself, before frantically calling relatives.
Emelia Lee Judge weighed 9.1 pounds at birth, a bundle of joy with quite a backstory.
"We've always wanted kids, so she was always wanted and prayed for. But it would have been nice to have a little heads-up," Aimee says.
"Maybe paint her room sooner," James said.
"You always hear about this stuff or see it on TV, and you're like, there's no way that could happen," he says. "This is staged, that's a fake, but I'll be the first one to tell you it actually happened."
You mighty have also heard about a woman in South Dakota, who thought she had kidney stones, but ended up giving birth to triplets.
Aimee can't imagine that, saying her little surprise was plenty.
