MURRAY, UT (FOX 13) -- You've heard of cat burglars, but what about cats at large?
The first one is illegal of course. But in a Utah city, the second one could also end with charges filed.
A cat owner in Murray says she was slapped with charges after her cat decided to lounge outside.
In the Anderson household, Milo the orange tabby is a member of the family.
"He's got a cat door, so he just comes and goes and is a cat," said Kate anderson, Milo's owner
But they never expected their furry feline would be the reason they were slapped with misdemeanor charges.
"I just got a ticket for my cat being outside, in my yard," Anderson said.
Anderson says Milo was laying in their yard when someone took a picture and reported it.
"This is a cat who is neutered and microchipped and vaccinated, and is not a menace to society," said Anderson.
She then received a citation from animal control. Two misdemeanors, one for animal at large, and another for not having an animal license attached.
Based on this city ordinance, it is illegal for any animal, house cats included, to run at large.
Murray defines "at large" as anytime an animal is not on a leash, confined to a vehicle or secured in the yard even if it's on the individuals own property.
"I don't think most people think it is illegal to let your cat outside under any circumstance," Anderson said.
Murray's city attorney told FOX 13 that while this was technically a violation, they filed a motion to dismiss the charges, considering how minor the violation is.
Still, Anderson isn't happy.
"This just feels like animal control being out of control."
The city attorney says they do not expect any amendments will be made to the current ordinance. He says its written that way to allow a broad coverage of any animals they encounter.
