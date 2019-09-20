Woman admonished for putting injured bobcat in SUV with child

Click here for updates on this story
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KCNC) -- A Colorado Springs woman picked up an injured bobcat and placed it in the back of her car, near her young child, wildlife officials said.
“NEVER PICK UP INJURED ANIMALS,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife exclaimed on Twitter. “This could have been tragic.”
“Luckily, it was too injured to react to being picked up and placed in a car,” CPW stated in its Twitter post.
District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to a call at 10 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who reported she had picked up a bobcat that was struck by a car.
Officer Watson met her near Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road and found the woman and her son, who she believed to be about 3 years old, standing outside their SUV.
“Officer Watson opened the back door of the SUV and was shocked to see a live bobcat peeking from beneath a blanket,” CPW officials stated.”
“Officer Watson ordered them to move behind her CPW truck and secured the very alert cat with a catchpole to put it in a large animal crate,” officials said. “The cat hissed and struggled and flashed its front claws.”
Officials said the bobcat’s rear legs were paralyzed from the collision and it was humanely euthanized.
