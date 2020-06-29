Willie Nelson will take part in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden

Willie Nelson will join Robert Earl Keen at a virtual fundraiser on June 29, 2020 to support Joe Biden's presidential bid.

 Pool

It looks like Willie Nelson has Joe Biden on his mind.

The legendary country singer will join Robert Earl Keen at a Monday night virtual fundraiser to support the former VP's presidential bid.

Guests at the event will include two of Biden's former primary rivals -- former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Another famous Texan, Cecile Richards -- an abortion rights activist and daughter of Former Governor Ann Richards -- will also be there.

The tickets range from $250 to $100,000.

