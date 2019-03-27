What does a K9 do when it retires?

Click here for updates on this story
Fishers, IN (WRTV ) -- Even K-9 officers can only work so long and after years helping their handlers, many are able to retire peacefully to "live the good life" as they often call it.
But what does that really mean?
The Fishers Police Department shared on social media a bit about what it means to "live the good life" as a retired K-9 officer in response to several questions from the community.
To give some insight, the department gave a sneak peek into retired K-9 Bull's new life.
"K-9 Bull gets to experience long naps, a chew toy whenever he wants and gets to spend al of his time indoors now," the department said in their post.
K-9 Bull was an EOD patrol K-9, better known as a "bomb dog" when he was working.
"He will be remembered for helping keep the city of Fishers safe with his numerous protective sweeps before high school football games, school events, bridge blast, the geist mini and several local events," the post read. "K-9 Bull helped out federal agencies and even helped out in Carmel when President Trump came into town during his Presidential campaign."
