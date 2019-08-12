DALLAS (KTVT) -- Police in Dallas are investigating after a video surfaced online showing a girl putting a dog inside a clothes dryer and turning it on.
The girl in the video is believed to be from Dallas according to online reports and now detectives are trying to identify and locate her.
