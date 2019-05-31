Unwanted Visitor: 11-foot alligator breaks into Florida homeowner's kitchen

Click here for updates on this story
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) -- An 11-foot alligator made an unwanted overnight visit into a Florida home.
The Clearwater Police Department said the massive gator smashed a ground-level kitchen window to get inside the home located in the Eagles Landing neighborhood.
After finding the alligator, the homeowner called police.
Officers said a trapper helped them capture the unwanted visitor.
Thankfully, no one was injured; however, the homeowner will need to replace their broken windows.
If you ever need to report a nuisance alligator, you can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.