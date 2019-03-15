NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- The University of Tennessee will begin providing free tuition to Tennessee residents starting the fall of 2020.
Interim university President Randy Boyd announced Thursday that tuition and fees will be covered for students with annual household incomes of less than $50,000.
Boyd said that the university isn't "just for the wealthy or the elite. This is a school for everyone."
Both incoming students and those already enrolled in 2020 will be eligible.
Qualifying students will be matched with volunteer mentors and need to complete service hours.
Five years ago, Tennessee became the first state to make community college tuition-free for new high school graduates. It later expanded that program to allow older adults.
State commitments have enabled 46 percent of UT students to graduate without debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.