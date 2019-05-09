Undocumented student whose arrest sparked Arizona school walkout is back in class

The Tucson, Arizona, high schooler whose border patrol detention spurred a student walkout is back in class, but county court records show he's been ordered to appear in court May 22 -- the day he's slated to graduate.
An immigration judge will decide whether Thomas Torres-Maytorena can remain in the United States, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Yasmeen Pitts O' Keefe told CNN affiliate KOLD.
The 18-year-old was released from federal custody Tuesday, and he returned to classes at Desert View High School on Wednesday, Sunnyside Unified School District spokesman Victor Mercado told CNN.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department turned Torres-Maytorena over to federal authorities following a May 2 traffic stop, during which he was unable to produce identification and told a deputy that he was undocumented, according to the sheriff's department.
Torres-Maytorena was issued a traffic citation for "displaying a plate suspended for financial responsibility, no mandatory insurance, no valid driver's license and no current registration," according to the sheriff's department.
US Border Patrol said in a statement that Torres-Maytorena is a Mexican citizen and faces immigration charges.
On Monday, more than 100 of Torres-Maytorena's classmates walked out of Desert View High, chanting their classmate's name and marching in protest.
"We're here to get our friend back," Daphne Anselmo told her fellow students during the protest, according to video from CNN affiliate KOLD. "This shouldn't be happening right now. Thomas should be in class."
CNN's Ray Sanchez and Marlena Baldacci contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Gotta love it when a bunch of kids start demanding stuff. Your friend broke the law on many levels...there are consequences sometimes.
