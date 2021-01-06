PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Donald Trump will have to do something else besides tweet for the next 12 hours to get his message out.
On Wednesday evening, Twitter announced it's locking Trump's account for the next 12 hours. The move comes after the social media company removed several of his most recent tweets claiming they violated their terms of service.
This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021
Twitter said if Trump doesn't delete the tweets, his account will remain locked.
Facebook and Twitter removed a short video by President Donald Trump in which he urged supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to “go home” while also repeating false accusations about the integrity of the presidential election.