WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has tweeted a picture of a $100,000 check he recently wrote to the Department of Homeland Security, his latest donation to a federal agency.
Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected.
Trump says the press doesn't like writing about his donations "nor do I need them to."
By law, he must be paid, so Trump has donated the quarterly payments to various federal departments and agencies.
While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA! pic.twitter.com/xqIGUOwh4x— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019
