Triple amputee skateboarding star to represent people with disabilities at X Games

St. Petersburg, FL (WFTS) -- Justin Beauchesne will never forget the first time he rode a skateboard.
“It felt like freedom,” the triple amputee said, taking a break from tearing up the skate park at St. Pete’s Campbell Park.
“Man, it was awesome, so much better than I ever expected,” he said.
When Justin was just 18 months old. he lost both arms and part of a leg to meningitis.
“For so long, doctors and nurses and teachers were telling me I can’t do things,” he said.
But Justin has always been a fighter, an athlete who craved challenges.
When he was 12, he played Tony Hawk’s skateboarding video game. It wasn’t too long before he was trying out a real skateboard.
“My mom wasn’t happy,” he said laughing. “But being able to get on a piece of wood, and just feel that freedom, was euphoric.”
Now 21, Justin will make an appearance at this weekend’s X Games, which air on ABC and ESPN.
But skateboarding is really just a way for Justin to achieve his true passion: helping others.
His nonprofit Amp-Ventures gets amputees active in such sports as surfing and paddleboarding.
“When I was six, I remember telling my aunt that I wanted to help people,” he said. “And now that I’m older, I don’t want to stop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.