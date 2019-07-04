CAL-NEV-ARI, NV (8 News Now) -- Police say more than 200,000 pounds (about 100 tons) of illegal fireworks were found here in shipping containers in a remote area where California, Nevada, and Arizona meet.
The biggest fear for fire officials is how much damage those explosives could have caused out in the dry desert.
[WATCH: "Amazon warehouse of fireworks"]
Police say they found 23 shipping containers, 22 of which were filled with firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80s and M-60s, bottle rockets, Roman candles, and aerial display fireworks.
They described it as the "Amazon warehouse of fireworks."
"I've seen cars and trucks come on a regular basis and they just load them up with the forklift in there and then haul them out of here," one California man said. "I always thought it was just normal regular fireworks and a regular place to put them."
Police say Michael Paglia, who was in court Wednesday, is the man behind the operation.
He claims he's a longtime fireworks dealer. He said he got the fireworks from China and that the Native American reservation in Moapa Valley had purchased them but could not store them.
"We were concerned that the seizure of the property and them maintaining and staying on the property, essentially freezing out my client from the property, was an interference with commerce," said Richard Schonfeld, Paglia's Attorney
County officials say Paglia did not have the proper permits.
There's also a concern about potential fires.
"There's no fire hydrant close by," Clark County Fire Inspector Brian Kern explained. "We do have a volunteer fire station there, so if there was, if something was (sic) to happen like a fire, in any sense, you've got wild land around you."
The Las Vegas Bomb Squad said of the 200,000 pounds of explosives, just 11,000 pounds of it would have a fragment zone of about 7,000 feet.
There is an RV park, U.S. Highway 95 and homes less than 1,500 feet from the storage area.
The priority in court is determining how to remove the fireworks safely.
The judge decided that Paglia will deliver them to his buyer using a company suggested by the fire marshal.
The money from that sale will be held for the time being.
The illegal fireworks are currently under constant surveillance by police, so they can make sure they keep an eye out for any potential problems.
