(CNN) -- TGI Friday's is offering up an alternative to COVID-19 in the form of a massive coronary.
The restaurant is launching a new burger that incorporates one of its most popular appetizers.
It's called the loaded cheese fry burger, and it includes a burger topped with loaded bacon cheese fries.
Just in case that's not enough cheese for you, there's queso on top of that.
And for an extra splash of grease, a single loaded potato skin is affixed to the top of the sandwich with a skewer that attempts to hold the whole thing together.
TGI Friday's website lists the burger at 1450 calories! It's priced at just above $12.50 in Manhattan. Prices in other locations, and your cardiologist bill following the meal, may vary.