CALDWELL, TX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A veteran in Texas is looking for birthday cards from across the United States.
Horace Hamilton is the only Pearl Harbor veteran left in Burleson County. He talked with KBTX-TV in Texas about his time in the Navy. "I was 17 - June the 2nd. 11 days later on June the 13th. Friday June the 13th, I joined the Navy and after bootcamp they sent me to Pearl Harbor."
"Oh, what do I remember about Pearl Harbor? I remember a lot of things about Pearl Harbor. I remember being caught by surprise and then when all the bombings started and it all hit we just did what we were trained to do. We'd been trained to go to our battle stations and try to repel the enemy."
Hamilton is getting ready to celebrate his 96th birthday on June 2 but without his wife.
"I was married 69 years and that's a lifetime. I haven't gotten over it yet. I still cry."
Now people from all over are sending him birthday greetings. If you would like to send Hamilton a card, here is the address:
P.O. Box 1281
Caldwell, TX 77836