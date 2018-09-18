(CNN) -- A Texas mom says she wanted to make it clear to her young son that he was turning into a bully - and that was not OK with her.
"I did what I had to do to stop it from progressing,” the mother, Star, said. "He was calling other boys stupid and calling them idiots."
To send her fifth grader a message, she sent him to school wearing a T-shirt with the words “I am a bully.”
"Well, I wanted to do something that would teach him why he can't do those things. Why he needs to take other people in consideration,” she said.
Dr. Richard Pesikoff is a child psychiatrist at Baylor College of Medicine. He understands why Star would be upset about her son bullying other kids but said the T-shirt could do more harm than good.
"Not a good idea to embarrass your child and solidify a negative identity in an elementary school child. She needs to find somebody to help her. And I think the school is one resource,” he said.
Star said she spoke with her son's counselor and teachers and they supported her decision.
"They all were 100 percent onboard. They understood why I was doing it. And that for my son this is what works,” she said.
The district’s superintendent sent the following statement:
“Ensuring a safe physical emotional and social environment is one of Splendora ISD’s core principles. With that in mind our counselor checked on the child throughout the day on Friday and plans to follow up with the student and parent early this week."
Star believes the follow up won't be necessary.
"He learned from it. That's all that matters,” she said.
Star posted a picture of her son wearing the bully shirt on Facebook, but said she took it down after getting negative feedback.
She said she's a “very old-school parent who doesn't coddle her children or sugarcoat the world to them.”
She also added that her son apologized to all the children he had bullied at school.
