A supermarket director in Australia had a stern message for a person who was hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
John-Paul Drake, of Drakes Supermarkets, posted a video to his YouTube account detailing the incident.
In the video, Drake says the panic buying has been "absolutely ridiculous" as the company has sold the equivalent of eight months' worth of toilet paper in four days.
He then says a customer came in wanting a refund on "150 packets of 32-pack toilet paper and 150 units of one-liter sanitizer."
That's 4,800 rolls of toiler paper.
Drake's reply?
"I told him that," Drake said, giving the middle finger to the camera.
“That is the sort of person who is causing the problem in the whole country," Drake said.
Drake detailed in a post to his LinkedIn page that the hoarder was part of an operation that had as many as 20 people target different Drakes locations to hoard the toilet paper.