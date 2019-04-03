Click here for updates on this story
San Diego (KGTV) -- A homeless man walking through a church parking lot was viciously mauled by two stray pit bulls early Wednesday morning.
The victim was discovered by a passerby at around 1 a.m. outside the New Creation Church located at 3115 Altadena Ave. in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, according to San Diego police.
The unidentified victim told 10News that he was walking through the parking lot when he was suddenly attacked by two pit bulls.
He says the pit bulls repeatedly bit him in the face, head, and entire body until the dog owner pulled them off. The owner of the dogs did not stay with the victim or check on his status, the victim told 10News.
The dogs whereabouts are unknown.
Police found a dog harness at the scene and have turned the investigation over to county animal control.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with multiple lacerations. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police are searching the neighborhood for the owner of the two pit bulls. No description of the dogs or the owner have been issued at this time.
