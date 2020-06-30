HUNTER, OK (KFOR/CNN) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot after she was dared to steal a swastika flag from a front yard in Oklahoma.
The woman at a party across the street when she was dared to try and steal one of these Nazi flags from Alexander John Feaster's front yard.
"On the way back someone hollered gun, she dropped the flag at the end of the driveway and shots were fired," said Sheriff Jody Helm.
The woman was shot multiple times, and deputies responding to the scene rendered aid.
Sheriff Helm said Feaster used a rifle.
Feaster was taken into custody from his home with no incident and immediately asked for a lawyer. A search of his home turned up 14 guns and ammunition.
But neighbors saying he's flown the flags for about a year now.
"Nobody really knows him, he keeps to himself," a neighbor said.
"It's never really been a problem," another neighbor said. "His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them up but nothing ever came of it. This is the first time it's ever came to violence. He's been out mowing neighbors yards and just smiling and waving at everyone."
Feaster is being held on charges of shooting with the intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
As for the woman who was shot, the district attorney is still deciding whether to charge her.
There's no word on her condition.