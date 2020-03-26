With schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, one Michigan school administrator drove to a local restaurant drive-through to tell one of students she is her high school's class valedictorian for 2020.
Grand Traverse Academy secondary principal Michelle Floering recorded the video as she delivered the news to fast-food worker Kaitlyn Watson on Tuesday.
Floering noted the social distancing guidelines that Americans are being urged to follow to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Michigan is one of the states with a stay-at-home order for residents and where restaurants can only serve food by takeout orders or at drive-throughs.