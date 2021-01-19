FILE - Down Judge Sarah Thomas gestures during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history. Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, by the NFL. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)