PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While Friday the 13th is supposedly an unlucky day, this month's edition is particularly rare as the night's sky will be lit with a full moon.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, there hasn't been a nationwide Friday the 13th full moon since Oct. 13, 2000, and it won't happen again until Aug. 13, 2049.
This year's September full moon is known as the Harvest Moon, because it's the full moon occurring closest to the autumnal equinox.
But that's not all ... September's full moon is also being called a "micro" moon by some because it nearly coincides with the moon's "apogee," or the point when its farthest from the Earth in its orbit.
And while the full moon will appear about 14% smaller, the Farmer's Almanac points out that to most it really won't look all that different from a "typical" full moon size.
The moon will be at it's fullest before midnight this Friday unless you're living in the Eastern Time Zone, the exact moment this full moon occurs is actually early Saturday the 14th at 12:33 a.m.
The moon will appear full from Thursday night through Sunday morning, according to NASA.